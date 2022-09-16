Throughout her 70-year rule, Queen Elizabeth II presided over countless scandals involving Parliament, the Crown, and, most notably, her own family. Here are the biggest controversies that occurred under the late queen’s reign.
The Queen’s Corgi Mill
Over 200 of the dogs were found in cramped cages in a subcellar of Buckingham Palace.
Steroid Abuse
After unmistakable muscle mass growth and increased aggression, the queen admitted to taking synthetic testosterone to max out her performance in her royal duties.
The Queen Runs Over Paddington Bear With Her Car
A horrific scene for which the queen was never held accountable.
The Minnesota Vikings Party Boat Scandal
In 2005, several members of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, along with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, allegedly participated in a sex party on a rented houseboat.
Failing To Recapture America
It is at the top of the British royal family’s to-do list every year, right above India and Barbados.
Not Openly Defending Prince Andrew’s Sexual Appetites
Choosing instead to quietly shelter the alleged pedophile, the Royal Family failed to boldly assert the prince’s birthright of sexual access to absolutely anyone, anywhere.
Queen Elizabeth & Ray J’s Sex Tape
When the couple’s private film was made public, the tiny island nation of Great Britain was suddenly thrust into the public eye. The rest is history.
Harry’s Nazi Costume
The 20-year-old prince later apologized for not being more discreet with the family’s antisemitism.
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Not Being As Strong As ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 1
There was hell to pay at Buckingham Palace for this, as week after week the show failed to deliver the same quality that audiences had come to expect from the runaway Apple TV hit.
9/11
To date, no member of the royal family has provided an alibi for the greatest terror attack to occur on American soil.
The Queen’s Death In 2013
After dying in 2013, the queen shocked the world by continuing to serve as queen until 2022.
Meghan Markle
Black.
Princess Diana Shakes Hands With An AIDS Patient On TV
This act broke royal protocol against demonstrating compassion for others.
Lord Grantham’s Scandalous Affair With His Housemaid Jane
This one is from Downton Abbey, but most of you didn’t notice.
Kenyan Concentration Camps
The detention of 1.5 million Kenyans in camps where they were subjected to torture, rape, and other atrocities was one of the queen’s biggest oopsies.
Matt Lucas’ Anointment As Host Of Great British Bake Off
The queen chose to stay neutral as fans lamented Lucas’ lack of charisma, humor, charm, and basic social awareness.
Her Failure To Assassinate The Duchess Of Cornwall
A rare miss from the stone-cold killer.
Buckingham Motorcycle Rally
The 2020 gathering of thousands of unmasked bikers on the palace green was blasted as a super-spreader event.
Harry And Meghan Traveling By Private Jet To Other Side Of Kensington Palace
They could have easily reduced their carbon footprint by taking a commercial flight across the property.
Pudding Before Meat
You simply can’t have your pudding until you’ve eaten your meat!
Matching Tattoos With Margaret Thatcher
Tabloids revealed both women had ‘Bad Girls Club’ tattooed on their leg during a Copenhagen trip.
The Queen Gets Too Big
For three months in 1999, the queen grew to 9 feet tall and 650 pounds, which was far too large.
The Continued Existence Of The Monarchy
Ultimately, it’s pretty amazing the British let this one slide.