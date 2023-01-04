Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Local

Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

“Wife guys,” a term that has grown in popularity on social media, is used to describe men who base their entire personalities on being married to their wives. Here are the biggest things people hate about wife guys.

Advertisement

Setting Unreasonable Expectations

Setting Unreasonable Expectations

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Now, all of a sudden, it’s some kind of problem if you don’t love your wife?

Advertisement

Think They’re Better Than ‘Hat Guys’

Think They’re Better Than ‘Hat Guys’

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

A good hat can be just as fulfilling as a loving partner.

Advertisement

Their Violations Of The Geneva Conventions

Their Violations Of The Geneva Conventions

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Unrelated to their marriages, most wife guys have participated in unspeakable war crimes that should rightfully see them tried in the Hague.

Advertisement

Can’t Come Out And Play

Can’t Come Out And Play

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

You just got this awesome new drone, and he doesn’t even freaking want to see all the tricks you’ve learned.

Advertisement

Their Mistresses Get No Credit

Their Mistresses Get No Credit

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Sneaking around requires determination and effort. A little Instagram shout-out for the side piece wouldn’t kill anyone.

Advertisement

Stealing The Spotlight From Husband Gals

Stealing The Spotlight From Husband Gals

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Bet you haven’t even heard of them.

Advertisement

Always Showing Off Marriage Certificate

Always Showing Off Marriage Certificate

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Stop flashing that paper, dude.

Advertisement

Helped Plan 9/11

Helped Plan 9/11

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Which, let’s be honest, is pretty cringe.

Advertisement

The Rodeo Clown Barrel They’re Always Hiding In

The Rodeo Clown Barrel They’re Always Hiding In

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

How about you spend a little more time with the wife you put on a social media pedestal and less time in the dusty barrel?

Advertisement

Descending From Mount Olympus Disguised As An Animal And Having Sex With Mortals

Descending From Mount Olympus Disguised As An Animal And Having Sex With Mortals

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Seems like it’s just a matter of time until you hear this about any given wife guy.

Advertisement

Always Posting Photos Of Their Wife’s Tombstone On Instagram

Always Posting Photos Of Their Wife’s Tombstone On Instagram

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

She died in a tragic car accident five years ago. What are you trying to prove?

Advertisement

O.J. Simpson Was A Wife Guy

O.J. Simpson Was A Wife Guy

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

It’s hard to like a wife guy when you realize that O.J. Simpson was one of them for a while there.

Advertisement

They Always Slap You When You Make A G.I. Jane Joke At The 2022 Oscars

They Always Slap You When You Make A G.I. Jane Joke At The 2022 Oscars

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

It’s so frustrating that you can’t make an alopecia joke about someone’s wife without the wife guy assaulting you on live TV.

Advertisement

They’re All So Tiny You Have To View Them Through A Microscope

They’re All So Tiny You Have To View Them Through A Microscope

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

The only way to view a wife guy is through a high-powered microscope, making things unnecessarily difficult.

Advertisement

Always Monetizing Their Wife For Their Brand

Always Monetizing Their Wife For Their Brand

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

That’s what a baby is for.

Advertisement

They Use A Presentational Love For Their Wife To Downplay Or Cover Up Something Weird Or Sinister About Them

They Use A Presentational Love For Their Wife To Downplay Or Cover Up Something Weird Or Sinister About Them

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Don’t you dare claim to love your wife unless your life is 100% perfect.

Advertisement

You’re Supposed To Hate Your Wife

You’re Supposed To Hate Your Wife

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

Everyone knows you’re supposed to hate your wife and stay together out of pure spite until the day you die.

Advertisement

They Eventually Transition Into Even Worse ‘Divorce Guys’

They Eventually Transition Into Even Worse ‘Divorce Guys’

Image for article titled Biggest Things People Hate About ‘Wife Guys’

If you thought being a wife guy was bad, wait until you see what happens when their wife leaves them and they’re consumed by a midlife crisis.

Advertisement