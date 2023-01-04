“Wife guys,” a term that has grown in popularity on social media, is used to describe men who base their entire personalities on being married to their wives. Here are the biggest things people hate about wife guys.
Setting Unreasonable Expectations
Now, all of a sudden, it’s some kind of problem if you don’t love your wife?
Think They’re Better Than ‘Hat Guys’
A good hat can be just as fulfilling as a loving partner.
Their Violations Of The Geneva Conventions
Unrelated to their marriages, most wife guys have participated in unspeakable war crimes that should rightfully see them tried in the Hague.
Can’t Come Out And Play
You just got this awesome new drone, and he doesn’t even freaking want to see all the tricks you’ve learned.
Their Mistresses Get No Credit
Sneaking around requires determination and effort. A little Instagram shout-out for the side piece wouldn’t kill anyone.
Stealing The Spotlight From Husband Gals
Bet you haven’t even heard of them.
Always Showing Off Marriage Certificate
Stop flashing that paper, dude.
Helped Plan 9/11
Which, let’s be honest, is pretty cringe.
The Rodeo Clown Barrel They’re Always Hiding In
How about you spend a little more time with the wife you put on a social media pedestal and less time in the dusty barrel?
Descending From Mount Olympus Disguised As An Animal And Having Sex With Mortals
Seems like it’s just a matter of time until you hear this about any given wife guy.
Always Posting Photos Of Their Wife’s Tombstone On Instagram
She died in a tragic car accident five years ago. What are you trying to prove?
O.J. Simpson Was A Wife Guy
It’s hard to like a wife guy when you realize that O.J. Simpson was one of them for a while there.
They Always Slap You When You Make A G.I. Jane Joke At The 2022 Oscars
It’s so frustrating that you can’t make an alopecia joke about someone’s wife without the wife guy assaulting you on live TV.
They’re All So Tiny You Have To View Them Through A Microscope
The only way to view a wife guy is through a high-powered microscope, making things unnecessarily difficult.
Always Monetizing Their Wife For Their Brand
That’s what a baby is for.
They Use A Presentational Love For Their Wife To Downplay Or Cover Up Something Weird Or Sinister About Them
Don’t you dare claim to love your wife unless your life is 100% perfect.
You’re Supposed To Hate Your Wife
Everyone knows you’re supposed to hate your wife and stay together out of pure spite until the day you die.
They Eventually Transition Into Even Worse ‘Divorce Guys’
If you thought being a wife guy was bad, wait until you see what happens when their wife leaves them and they’re consumed by a midlife crisis.