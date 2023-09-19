Bijan Robinson Hailed As Generational Talent Who Will Be Out Of League In 3 Years

BRISTOL, CT—Following a standout week-two performance in which the rookie put up 172 combined rushing and receiving yards, ESPN commentators hailed Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson this week as a generational talent who will be out of the league in three years. “Only two games into his NFL career, Robinson is already proving he can be the kind of difference-maker who will win many games for the Falcons before they toss him on the scrap heap when his contract expires,” said SportsCenter commentator Scott Van Pelt, adding that he could easily see the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL draft having a promising rookie season before his second season is derailed by injuries and people begin to wonder if the Falcons have overused him. “When you have a guy like Robinson, you’re thinking about him in the mold of other backs like Jamal Anderson and Priest Holmes, where by the time you’re excited about what he’s going to accomplish in his career, he’ll be dealing with injuries and the Falcons will cut him. He is absolutely the kind of player who will spend a couple years as a backup running back on the Jets or Raiders before retiring, and someday you’ll see his name on internet listicles about NFL stars whose careers were cut short.” Van Pelt added that he could even see Robinson ending up like Robert Edwards.

