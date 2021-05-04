Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are splitting up after 27 years of marriage, a decision that is likely to have wide ranging effects on the worlds of philanthropy, healthcare, and business. What do you think?

“This is the exact reason I decided against running a trillion-dollar business with my spouse.” Brock Peabody, Unemployed

“Hopefully, their friendship can be sustained by their shared hatred of malaria.” Sarah Cooley, Movie Extra Stand-In