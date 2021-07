Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned, freeing him from prison after Pennsylvania courts found a technicality preventing him from being charged in the case. What do you think?

“That should make him think twice before engaging in decades-long predatory be havior.” Keenan Rodrigo • Dance Battler

“Whew! Our legal system almost forgot who it served for a minute there.” Basil Crenshaw • Sweetening Expert