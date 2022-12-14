We may earn a commission from links on this page.

President Biden has signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, mandating federal protections to same-sex and interracial couples, amid fears that the conservative Supreme Court might revisit the right to same-sex marriage after it rescinded the right to an abortion. What do you think?

“Yet another law tha t reminds me of how alone I am.” Connor Drysdale, Can Tab Collector

“How do I explain to my kids that this threatens the sanctity of marriage when it’s my turn with them next weekend?” Juliana Paben, Transit Specialist