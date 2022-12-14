President Biden has signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, mandating federal protections to same-sex and interracial couples, amid fears that the conservative Supreme Court might revisit the right to same-sex marriage after it rescinded the right to an abortion. What do you think?
“Yet another law that reminds me of how alone I am.”
Connor Drysdale, Can Tab Collector
“How do I explain to my kids that this threatens the sanctity of marriage when it’s my turn with them next weekend?”
Juliana Paben, Transit Specialist
“This will only make the Supreme Court angrier.”
Milo Porter, Needlepoint Instructor