Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Willie Nelson, and Cage the Elephant were among those honored for major awards at the 62nd annual Grammys, an event that was marred by behind-the-scenes scandal amidst claims of sexual harassment and voting rigging. What do you think?
“I still prefer Lizzo from before I was familiar with her music.”
Devin Lugo • Systems Analyst
“Eilish’s wins are a stunning and long-deserved triumph for people who dress in baggy layers.”
Craig McCabe • Freelance Trainee
“And once again, Uncut Gems was totally snubbed.”
Sarah Robles • Corporate Landlord