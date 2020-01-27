America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Billie Eilish, Lizzo Win Big At 62nd Annual Grammys

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Willie Nelson, and Cage the Elephant were among those honored for major awards at the 62nd annual Grammys, an event that was marred by behind-the-scenes scandal amidst claims of sexual harassment and voting rigging. What do you think?

“I still prefer Lizzo from before I was familiar with her music.”

Devin Lugo • Systems Analyst

“Eilish’s wins are a stunning and long-deserved triumph for people who dress in baggy layers.”

Craig McCabe • Freelance Trainee

“And once again, Uncut Gems was totally snubbed.”

Sarah Robles • Corporate Landlord

