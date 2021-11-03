Billionaire Charlie Munger has given $200 million to the University of California at Santa Barbara on the condition they build a mostly windowless 11-story dorm he designed, despite criticism over the unknown psychological effects it could have on students. What do you think?

“It would make me even more excited about post-grad life if I couldn’t see th e world for four years.” Beatrice Puga, Wedding Emcee

“It’s refreshing to see prison experiments expanding beyond private institutions like Stanford.” Colin Filipkowski, PDA Advocate