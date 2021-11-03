Billionaire Charlie Munger has given $200 million to the University of California at Santa Barbara on the condition they build a mostly windowless 11-story dorm he designed, despite criticism over the unknown psychological effects it could have on students. What do you think?
“It would make me even more excited about post-grad life if I couldn’t see the world for four years.”
Beatrice Puga, Wedding Emcee
Advertisement
“It’s refreshing to see prison experiments expanding beyond private institutions like Stanford.”
Colin Filipkowski, PDA Advocate
“That’s smart. More room for posters.”
Elijah Monacelli, Unemployed