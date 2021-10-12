“I would like to ruin space for everyone.”
Mark Zuckerberg
“I would like to ruin space for everyone.”
Jeff Bezos
“Mankind has always yearned to seek out new worlds without labor laws.”
Rupert Murdoch
“I’d love to see if I can brainwash an alien race into devouring itself, too.”
Rob Walton
“Space is a young man’s game. I will be going to the center of the earth.”
Larry Ellison
“Look, I could give a fuck about the future of the human race, but how cool would a space yacht be?”
John Mars
“What else am I gonna do with this money, help fund schools?”
Charles Schwab
“For years, I have wanted to do an ad featuring a talking baby. On earth, I was beaten to the punch. That will not happen again.”
Alfred P. Josiah McGillicudy III
“Only my top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art dirigible aircraft has the bombasity, the fantasmicality, the zoomification to reach the heavens, and all those who doubt me are fools—fools, I tell you!”
Jeff Bezos
“The fact we said so is sufficient.”
Richard Branson
“For so many incurious souls, space is thought of merely as where God lives. But where does He work? Where does He go on vacation? These are the questions at the heart of space exploration.”
Warren Buffett
“It’s where balloons go.”
Elon Musk
“Yeah, it’s pretty rad, I guess. We should do it. I just bought some sick DJ shit. Wanna see a pair of Hitler’s boots? I’m bored.”
Steve Ballmer
“Clippers...in spaaaace!”
Jack Ma
“Space is peaceful, serene, balanced, and there is no way we can let that stand.”
Michael Bloomberg
“Looking up to the stars, contemplating that vastness that is for now beyond our reach. It gives me hope that somewhere out there is at least one life form that likes me.”
MacKenzie Scott
“It’s not for me. Who wants to risk bumping into an ex.”
Sergey Brin
“I just remember seeing the Challenger and thinking to myself, ‘What if that happened all the time?’”
King Abdullah of Jordan
“Personally, I’m just in the market for a better hidden offshore account.”
David Geffen
“I’ve done the music industry. Movies. A vanity space project is my last hope to tank my fortune.”
Charles Koch
“It’s the one thing my stupid dead brother never got to do. In your fucking face, David!”
Bill Gates
“Look, I just want to put all the Jeffrey Epstein stuff behind me, okay? I told you I didn’t do anything with those young girls. And even if I did, he’s dead now, so what are you gonna do?”
Kylie Jenner
“I’m an earth 8.5, but a Jupiter 11.”
Clone Of Jeff Bezos
“I’m not really sure, but they made me as a backup just in case his rocket exploded.”
Michael Dell
“I’ve been stuck up here for three weeks. I guess I support putting more money into space exploration because I’m thirsty and you have to come get me.”
