Biologists Discover Modern-Day Corn Dog Descended From Ancient Aquatic Sausage

PRINCETON, NJ—According to research published in the scientific journal Ecology And Evolution, biologists at Princeton University discovered Friday that the modern-day corn dog descended from an ancient aquatic sausage. “It may seem shocking, but the corn dog we know today evolved from a primitive ancestor known as Botellus bratwurstus, which shared the seas with a variety of other ancient meat products,” said article co-author Dana Anderson, who explained the researchers were able to draw the connection between the two sausages after identifying pigs in a blanket as the long- sought-after missing link. “Living in such a competitive environment likely drove the ancient sausage to adapt to land, where resources like ketchups and mustards were far more abundant. We estimate B. bratwurstus crawled ou t of the ocean approximately 300 million years ago. Though the modern corn dog has since shed its casing and developed a thick, deep fried coat of batter, it still contains approximately 60% ground pork.” At press time, an excited Anderson added the researchers were close to identifying a universal common wiener that all meat products had descended from.

