Fans yearning for another installment in Ken Levine’s legendary Bioshock series might be waiting around for quite some time. But we at OGN just found the next best thing: t he Atlantic Ocean!

Wow, take a gander at that. We’re already getting flashbacks to the underwater city of Rapture just looking at one of the world’s largest bodies of water!



What makes this a real treat is that this is the same ocean that gamers first descended into using a retro- futuristic lighthouse elevator way back in 2007’ s original release. Throw in a few Little Sisters and Big Daddies, and you’re basically right there back in Andrew Ryan’s o bjectivist dystopia!

Even cooler is that this Atlantic Ocean is fully explorable in a submersible or ship. It’s 41.1 million square miles, and there’s no way to clip out of the map like in the original game. That’s a level of interactivity and scope that even a full remaster probably wouldn’t include!

Plus, if you’re a fan of the horror experience of Bioshock, you’ll be glad to know that there are hundreds of ways to die in the ocean: s harks, drowning, ship collisions. You could even strap an electronic to your body and get the sort of deadly zap that would immediately bring to mind fighting an Electro Shock-equipped splicer in Neptune’s Bounty or the Smuggler’s Hideout.

And, hey, don’t think we’ve forgotten fans of other installments of the series like Bioshock Infinite. If you’re longing to recapture the thrill of playing that critically acclaimed sequel, just try looking up! Remember that? Yup, that’s right! It’s the sky!