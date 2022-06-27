President Joe Biden has signed into law the most significant gun control bill in three decades, a law that enhances background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds, closes the “boyfriend loophole,” and provides billions of dollars for mental health services and crisis intervention programs. What do you think?

“I’m so rry, but the state of my mental health is between me and my gun.” Will Dryden • Machine Operator

“Shows you what’s possible when both sides are willing to leave the status quo mostly in place.” Cedric Seiyefa • Unemployed

“Somebody’s earned himself a few months at Camp David!” Alice Lamic • Hostess