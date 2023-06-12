DETROIT—Gazing down with envy at the docking station as it fantasized about how much greater life could be, a local sparrow confirmed Monday it would give up flying in a heartbeat for one ride on a Lime scooter. “Don’t get me wrong, flight’s fine, but zipping around town on one of those things would be awesome,” said the 1-year-old sparrow, who explained that it could not envision any experience more incredible than climbing aboard, gripping the handles tight, and soaring down the side of the road at 15 miles per hour on the way to a dentist appointment one and a half miles away. “Sometimes I’ll land on one and go, ‘Vroom, vroom,’ but I can’t reach the handlebars. And even if I could, it’s not like I could hold on. Still, it doesn’t hurt to dream.” At press time, the sparrow was horrified after witnessing a Lime scooter rider drive smack into the side of a glass building.

