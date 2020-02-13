‘Birds Of Prey’ Renamed Following Poor Box Office Results

Warner Bros. renamed its DC Comics movie Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey in an effort to boost ticket sales after a lower-than-projected opening weekend. What do you think?

“They should rename it Avengers: Endgame. That movie made a ton of money.” Clifford Fuller • Unemployed

“Well, that explains why I felt like I saw the same movie twice.” Cesar Bradley • Associate Barista

