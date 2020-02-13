America's Finest News Source.
‘Birds Of Prey’ Renamed Following Poor Box Office Results

Warner Bros. renamed its DC Comics movie Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey in an effort to boost ticket sales after a lower-than-projected opening weekend. What do you think?

“They should rename it Avengers: Endgame. That movie made a ton of money.”

Clifford Fuller • Unemployed

“Well, that explains why I felt like I saw the same movie twice.”

Cesar Bradley • Associate Barista

“The new title still doesn’t say if it’s any good.”

Melanie Sullivan • Garden Center Cashier

