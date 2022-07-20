HOLLYWOOD, CA—In order to compensate for a lack of preparation on the part of the film’s production team, sources reported that a Black actress had no choice Wednesday but to bring her own hair products, makeup, and lighting equipment to a movie set. “Yeah, I’m really sorry about this, but our stylists are saying they don’t have your skin color on their makeup palette, have no idea what to do with your hair, and may not have any wardrobe options that fit you, so if you could just take care of all that stuff on your own, it would be a huge help,” said producer Jim Powell, apologizing to the African American woman who had been cast in the film’s second lead role and asking if she wouldn’t mind rewriting most of her lines, which had been scripted by five white screenwriters unable to capture the way her character might speak. “Also, I’ve been talking to our cinematographer, and you should probably arrive early each day to erect your own lighting rig, so that we have the diffusers or filters or whatever is required to light Black people correctly. And, uh, I hate to ask this, but we’re shooting on film stock that is going to have a hard time capturing you, so would you be able to bring in your own camera equipment, too?” At press time, Hollywood insiders confirmed the movie had a $200 million budget.