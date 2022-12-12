WATERBURY, CT—As he attempted to mind his business and go about his day as the only African American person in his office, sources reported Wednesday that Black coworker Kevin Wright probably wanted someone to bring up Negro League baseball to him out of nowhere. “I’m sure Kevin wants me to interrupt whatever work he’s doing and pop up behind him without introducing myself to start going on about how Satchel Paige would’ve been the best player in the league if he’d only been allowed to play in the MLB in his prime,” said Arthur Sanders, adding that Wright, who sat at his desk working quietly and answering emails, was practically begging to discuss the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and how it was a shame that times were what they were and those guys didn’t get to play “real big league ball.” “You can tell by the look on his face he’s just itching for me to mention Cool Papa Bell. I mean, why wouldn’t he want me to? I’m pretty sure I can just bring this up with him when he’s standing at the urinal in the bathroom, or in the kitchen making his coffee. Any given moment, really. No need to ask him anything about himself, just launch into different teams, matchups, and how player rosters were affected by the beginning of World War II.” At press time, Sanders had reportedly been called into HR for a meeting.