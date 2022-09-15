HOUSTON—Explaining that he was both shocked and offended by how vast the price difference ultimately was, local Black resident Terrence Russell told reporters Thursday that he’d received a higher appraisal on his home after displaying pictures of Klan members. “It’s unfortunate, but the value of my home skyrocketed after I took down photos of myself and my family, and instead put up various photos of the Ku Klux Klan,” said Russell, adding that the appraisal actually jumped $300,000 after he hung white robes in the master bedroom closet, placed Mein Kampf on his bookshelf, and draped a Nazi flag over the mantle. “Customers, especially white customers, think one thing when they see a Black family, but think quite another when they see several handsomely framed portraits of a grand wizard. Ultimately, it’s about being able to see themselves in the home. And without multiple photos of David Duke, a lot of them can’t.” At press time, several white customers had reportedly gotten into a fierce bidding war after Russell hung a noose from a tree branch in his front yard.