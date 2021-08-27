Erik Prince, the private military contractor and Blackwater founder who made billions off the United States’ wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, is planning to charge $6,500 per seat on a chartered evacuation flight out of Kabul. What do you think?

“Pieces of shit always have the best ideas to make money.” Jules Odom, Systems Analyst

“He’s got to make a living somehow now that the war is over.” Tobias Hyunh, Sinkhole Filler