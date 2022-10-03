LOS ANGELES—In defense of Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde director Andrew Dominik told reporters Monday the depiction of graphic sexual violence was necessary given the film’s medieval time period. “It wouldn’t be honest otherwise, considering Marilyn Monroe was a woman who lived in the 15th century,” said Dominik, who acknowledged that while some viewers might find the film’s rape scenes difficult to watch, his priorities as a filmmaker were depicting the Middle Ages in a realistic and historically accurate manner. “It’s medieval society—what do you expect? This is the land of knights and kings that we’re talking about. It was a difficult time to be a peasant wench.” At press time, Dominik was defending the end of the film, in which Monroe was eaten alive by rats in a dungeon.

