Boat Filled With Cocaine Washes Ashore On Marshall Islands

Authorities in the Marshall Islands say a boat containing an estimated $80 million worth of cocaine that washed ashore this week could have been adrift at sea for more than a year and likely came from Central or South America. What do you think?

“I hate to think what a bust this big is going to do to the street price of boats.” Norma Hopkins, Snowblower Operator

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to hear these kinds of stories as a recovering boat addict.” Leo Edeson, Tub Drainer