America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Boat Filled With Cocaine Washes Ashore On Marshall Islands

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 51
Vol 56 Issue 51Opinion

Authorities in the Marshall Islands say a boat containing an estimated $80 million worth of cocaine that washed ashore this week could have been adrift at sea for more than a year and likely came from Central or South America. What do you think?

“I hate to think what a bust this big is going to do to the street price of boats.”

Norma Hopkins, Snowblower Operator

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to hear these kinds of stories as a recovering boat addict.”

Leo Edeson, Tub Drainer

“Hopefully, that boat gets the help it needs to overcome its addiction.”

Owen Cooper, Unemployed

Share This Story

Get our newsletter