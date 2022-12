We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bob Dylan has apologized for an “error in judgment,” after it emerged that he used a machine to autograph special $599 copies of his new book that had been advertised as “hand signed.” What do you think?

“But the best part was knowing an 81-year-old had to sign his name 5,000 times.” Thad Suchanek, Figure Model

“I had my suspic ions when it was legible.” Randal Lazzeri, Scooter Mechanic