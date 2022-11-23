Bob Dylan’s love letters he wrote as a teen to his high school sweetheart sold at auction for $669,875, the lot consisting of 42 hand-written letters that spanned 150 pages. What do you think?

“My favorite part is where he compares their love to the U.S. government’s love f or war and injustice.” Jordan Vincent, Slug Trainer

“Those belong in a museum’s properly maintained shoebox.” Dale Christian, Pebble Distributor