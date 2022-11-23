Bob Dylan’s love letters he wrote as a teen to his high school sweetheart sold at auction for $669,875, the lot consisting of 42 hand-written letters that spanned 150 pages. What do you think?
“My favorite part is where he compares their love to the U.S. government’s love for war and injustice.”
Jordan Vincent, Slug Trainer
“Those belong in a museum’s properly maintained shoebox.”
Dale Christian, Pebble Distributor
“She had no idea the weirdo who relentlessly pestered her would be a music icon.”
Keri Barnes, Meme Dispatcher