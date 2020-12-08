America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bob Dylan Sells Entire Songwriting Catalog To Universal Music

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 49
Vol 56 Issue 49Opinion

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal Music in a deal that is said to be worth between $300 million and $400 million. What do you think?

“This is exactly the kind of soulless, capitalistic greed that could inspire the next Bob Dylan album.”

Dawn LaMarche • Juice Scientist

Advertisement

“Ugh, so now if I want to own any of his music, I have to pirate it from Universal?”

Phillip Bedrosian • Unemployed

“They’re going to regret their investment when they find out he can’t sing.”

Rodney Milner • Exterior Decorator

Share This Story

Get our newsletter