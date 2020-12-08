Bob Dylan Sells Entire Songwriting Catalog To Universal Music

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal Music in a deal that is said to be worth between $300 million and $400 million. What do you think?

“This is exactly the kind of soulless, capitalistic greed that could inspire the next Bob Dylan album.” Dawn LaMarche • Juice Scientist

“Ugh, so now if I want to own any of his music, I have to pirate it from Universal?” Phillip Bedrosian • Unemployed