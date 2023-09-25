Bob Ross’s First TV Painting Goes On Sale For Nearly $10 Million

American painter Bob Ross’s first ever painting that he did on the first episode of his television show The Joy Of Painting is now being sold for $9.8 million at a gallery in Minneapolis. What do you think?
“He’s going to be rich!”
Carol Bodnar, Sock Model
Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: September 22, 2023
Share
“Could I just spend $2,000 for something he cranked out in half a second?”
Zach Smyth, Unemployed
Advertisement
“And people say it’s hard to make a living as an artist.”
Brett Peters, Sausage Smoker