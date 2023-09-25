America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bob Ross’s First TV Painting Goes On Sale For Nearly $10 Million

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

American painter Bob Ross’s first ever painting that he did on the first episode of his television show The Joy Of Painting is now being sold for $9.8 million at a gallery in Minneapolis. What do you think?

“He’s going to be rich!”

Carol Bodnar, Sock Model

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: September 22, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Study Finds LSD Highly Effective At Ruining Nephew’s Baptism
Thursday 10:44AM
Ron DeSantis Announces He Will Live As Slave For One Year To Prove It Not Bad
Tuesday 10:41AM

“Could I just spend $2,000 for something he cranked out in half a second?”

Zach Smyth, Unemployed

Advertisement

“And people say it’s hard to make a living as an artist.”

Brett Peters, Sausage Smoker