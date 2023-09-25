Bob Ross’s First TV Painting Goes On Sale For Nearly $10 Million

American painter Bob Ross’s first ever painting that he did on the first episode of his television show The Joy Of Painting is now being sold for $9.8 million at a gallery in Minneapolis. What do you think?

“He’s going to be ric h!” Carol Bodnar, Sock Model

“Could I just spend $2,000 for something he cranked out in half a second?” Zach Smyth, Unemployed

