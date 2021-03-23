Boca Raton Declares State Of Emergency After Person Spotted Outside Past 8 P.M.

BOCA RATON, FL—Fielding dozens of calls about a chaotic scene in the city’s four-block shopping district, Boca Raton officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday as numerous sources reported seeing a person standing outside after 8 p.m. “The city of Boca Raton is being put on high alert after a mob of one took to the streets tonight for a casual stroll after sundown,” said mayor Scott Singer, adding that the man recklessly gathering on the sidewalk after dark appeared to have no concern or remorse for the commotion he was causing. “While our own police force is equipped to handle this level of crowd control, it’s important we curb the numbers now before the raucous mob doubles or, god forbid, triples in size—we simply don’t have the resources or the manpower to handle a disorderly throng of two or three. Law enforcement from our neighboring towns have been called in to aid in the dispersal of the congregating individual if needed, but by the time they arrive, it could be as late as quarter after nine.” At press time, several military-style vehicles were rolling through the Palmetto Promenade after authorities spotted the man cutting across the freshly manicured lawn of a residential building to throw something away in their private trash can.