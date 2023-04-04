Bolsonaro Returns To Brazil

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has returned to Brazil after a three-month self-imposed exile in Florida following last year’s election defeat that led to his supporters storming the Supreme Court. What do you think?

“He should plan his next exile around the Pensacola Jazz Fest.” Lou Connell, Gavel Tuner

“It’s always gonna be a little awkward after a failed coup.” Paige Mendez, Safe Cracker

