America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bolsonaro Returns To Brazil

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has returned to Brazil after a three-month self-imposed exile in Florida following last year’s election defeat that led to his supporters storming the Supreme Court. What do you think?

“He should plan his next exile around the Pensacola Jazz Fest.”

Lou Connell, Gavel Tuner

Watch
Did You Know: Army Fact
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
FBI Investigating Fourth-Grade Kid Who Said He Has Seen Over 200 Dead Bodies
Friday 12:26PM
Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times
Thursday 3:15PM

“It’s always gonna be a little awkward after a failed coup.”

Paige Mendez, Safe Cracker

Advertisement

“He must have missed living in a democratic country.”

Gabriel Turney, Prison Greeter