Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and presidential palace in the capital, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. What do you think?

“I hate seeing this kind of behavior unrelated to a soccer game.” Jaida Gaillard, Sunset Photographer

“There go my vacation plans for Brazil’s Supreme Court.” Matt Theule, Information Clerk