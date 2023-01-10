America's Finest News Source.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Voices

Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and presidential palace in the capital, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. What do you think?

“I hate seeing this kind of behavior unrelated to a soccer game.”

Jaida Gaillard, Sunset Photographer

DNC Speech: Clinton Campaign Thanks Volunteers For Killing Millions Of Gnats In Hillary’s Bus
July 27, 2016
Highlights Of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 DNC Speech
July 26, 2016

“There go my vacation plans for Brazil’s Supreme Court.”

Matt Theule, Information Clerk

“I’m trying to get more involved in politics this year too.”

Butch Culhane, Menu Interpreter

