America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bolton Book Confirms Trump Tied Aid To Biden Investigation

SEE MORE: Opinion

Providing a powerful piece of evidence in the case against President Trump, a new book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton contains the bombshell claim that the president personally tied foreign aid to Ukraine launching an investigation into former Vice President Biden. What do you think?

“I’m no fan of Bolton, but I respect the courage it takes to try to profit off of this.”

Sarah Lucas • Assembly Scheduler

“I can’t wait to see how the liberals try to spin this into some sort of attack on the president.”

Vincent Logan • Rock Climbing Guide

Advertisement

“There’s no way the Republicans can ignore this. Cover it up, sure, but not ignore.”

Elios Redfern • Tar Spreader

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Polling Shows Sanders Surpassing Biden In Iowa, New Hampshire

Billie Eilish, Lizzo Win Big At 62nd Annual Grammys

China Locks Down 6 Cities To Combat Coronavirus