WASHINGTON—In a shocking revelatio n that alleged the party would receive money in exchange for taking a dive, a bombshell report released Tuesday by the Brookings Institution found that Democrats were conspiring with their bookie to deliberately throw the 2022 midterms. “The evidence appears increasingly clear that the Democratic Party has been working with a Las Vegas bookmaker to profit handsomely from its efforts to intentionally lose as many of this November’s elections as possible,” the nonpartisan think tank’s report read in part, going on to state that the party’s public infighting and inability to pass substantive and popular reforms stemmed in actuality from their intention to rake in a huge cash windfall when the election doesn’t go their way. “Not only did the Democrats cut a deal with their bookie to get a big piece of the action when they lose the House, but the payout appears to more than double if and when they lose the Senate majority. This plan appears to have been in the works for the past two years, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) agreeing to be the fall guy.” According to the report, the arrangement with the bookie also included an unspoken understanding that if the Democrats still retained control of Congress after the midterms, their party leaders would be “fish food.”