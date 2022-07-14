NEW YORK—Celebrating the life of a man who courageously stuffed his mouth , Bon Appétit honored journalist Mark Vorak who was killed in the field Thursday from eating too much and dying. “It was a testament to his bravery and fearless appetite that he so valiantly gorged himself to the point where his stomach exploded and he died,” said editor in chief Dawn Davis, explaining that over his storied 20-year career, Vorak consumed some of the most important, culturally defining meals with no regard for what they might do to him or his digestive tract. “Despite being warned about the dangers of a second gyro, he persevered unabated. And for that, he is a hero. There was never a baked potato too loaded for him. I’m certain his dedication will inspire a new generation of food journalists to overindulge to the point of death.” At press time, ISIS claimed credit for making the meal that killed Vorak.

