NEW YORK—Following a lethargic editorial meeting in which it was decided there was absolutely nothing to eat, popular food magazine Bon Appétit published a completely blank issue Tuesday, with staff confirming they had considered many different recipes, but none of them sounded very good right now. “We just couldn’t find anything we were in the mood for,” editor-in-chief Dawn Davis said in a press release accompanying the monthly periodical’s latest edition, which does not contain a single word or image in its 88 glossy pages. “We considered a feature on spicy braised eggplant noodles, but we just did that, like, two issues ago. Then we rejected a cover story on savory scones, because we didn’t feel like anything that heavy. Everyone has been feeling a little queasy ever since that August piece on tuna tartare nachos! We also thought about bone broth, but that’s such a hassle—we probably would have ended up snacking while waiting for it to finish, and then we wouldn’t have been hungry anymore. To be honest, we’re pretty much sick of everything.” A visit to Bon Appétit’s website confirmed it had been deleted entirely and replaced with a link to Grubhub.