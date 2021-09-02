Bonnaroo organizers have announced that the music and arts festival, which was scheduled to take place this weekend in Tennessee, has been canceled, citing flooding from heavy rains. What do you think?

“Now where am I supposed to go to have an okay time for way too much money?” Alisha Huff, Egg Inspector

“Climate change seems so abstract until you have to find a way to offload all this MDMA.” Emmett Graner, Vibrator Technician