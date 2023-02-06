Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Politics

Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

In response to new rules issued by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, teachers are being ordered to remove all books from libraries and classrooms until they can be approved by a state-trained “certified media specialist.” The following books are currently banned from schools in Florida.

Advertisement

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

DeSantis has repeatedly criticized Dr. Seuss’ famous character the Grinch for not being overtly Jewish enough.

Advertisement

Dim Sum For Everyone!

Dim Sum For Everyone!

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

According to DeSantis, this book promotes harmful socialist ideology by creating in children the expectation that everyone will, in fact, get dim sum.

Advertisement

The Green Book

The Green Book

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Wrongly encourages Black people to travel by car.

Advertisement

The Stranger

The Stranger

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

DeSantis famously rejects Albert Camus’ existentialist embrace of the absurd and instead favors a more Sartrean realism, as explored in the governor favorite philosophical work, Being And Nothingness.

Advertisement

The Catcher In The Rye

The Catcher In The Rye

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Holden should’ve been meaner to the prostitute.

Advertisement

Lolita

Lolita

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

DeSantis deemed the book’s depiction of Humbert Humbert to be disrespectful to the state’s many pedophiles.

Advertisement

The Holy Bible

The Holy Bible

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

No characters named Ron.

Advertisement

Goodnight Moon

Goodnight Moon

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

A gateway book that leads some Floridians to a lifetime love of reading.

Advertisement

James And The Giant Peach

James And The Giant Peach

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

The removal of pornography from classrooms includes the obscene story of James and his presumably fat ass.

Advertisement

The Haunting Of Hill House

The Haunting Of Hill House

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Too scary.

Advertisement

The Baby-Sitters Club Series

The Baby-Sitters Club Series

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

He feels threatened by Kristy’s work ethic.

Advertisement

Geometry, Student Edition (McGraw Hill)

Geometry, Student Edition (McGraw Hill)

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Children could be tempted by circles and their devious curves.

Advertisement

The Big Book Of American Presidents: Fascinating Facts And True Stories About U.S. Presidents And Their Families

The Big Book Of American Presidents: Fascinating Facts And True Stories About U.S. Presidents And Their Families

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Briefly mentions Robert Todd Lincoln had a buddy who was Black.

Advertisement

The Goldfinch

The Goldfinch

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

He thought this one dragged in the middle.

Advertisement

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

DeSantis banned this, in addition to several other pregnancy books, out of concern that learning about the process of childbirth would lead women to seek abortions.

Advertisement

Carter Reads The Newspaper

Carter Reads The Newspaper

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Shoves news literacy down children’s throats.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

The State of Florida bans all books that depict or even acknowledge the existence of Seattle.

Advertisement

The Diary Of A Young Girl 

The Diary Of A Young Girl 

Image for article titled Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Incorrectly introduces the idea that children may be able to hide from a fascist state.

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Biggest Revelations From Ron Desantis’ New Book ‘The Courage To Be Free’

Republicans Explain Why Ron DeSantis Should Run For President

Martha’s Vineyard Residents React To DeSantis Flying Migrants Onto Island

Back To Homepage

Advertisement