Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

In response to new rules issued by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, teachers are being ordered to remove all books from libraries and classrooms until they can be approved by a state-trained “certified media specialist.” The following books are currently banned from schools in Florida.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
DeSantis has repeatedly criticized Dr. Seuss’ famous character the Grinch for not being overtly Jewish enough.
Dim Sum For Everyone!
According to DeSantis, this book promotes harmful socialist ideology by creating in children the expectation that everyone will, in fact, get dim sum.
The Green Book
Wrongly encourages Black people to travel by car.
The Stranger
DeSantis famously rejects Albert Camus’ existentialist embrace of the absurd and instead favors a more Sartrean realism, as explored in the governor favorite philosophical work, Being And Nothingness.
The Catcher In The Rye
Holden should’ve been meaner to the prostitute.
Lolita
DeSantis deemed the book’s depiction of Humbert Humbert to be disrespectful to the state’s many pedophiles.
The Holy Bible
No characters named Ron.
Goodnight Moon
A gateway book that leads some Floridians to a lifetime love of reading.
James And The Giant Peach
The removal of pornography from classrooms includes the obscene story of James and his presumably fat ass.
The Haunting Of Hill House
Too scary.
The Baby-Sitters Club Series
He feels threatened by Kristy’s work ethic.
Geometry, Student Edition (McGraw Hill)
Children could be tempted by circles and their devious curves.
The Big Book Of American Presidents: Fascinating Facts And True Stories About U.S. Presidents And Their Families
Briefly mentions Robert Todd Lincoln had a buddy who was Black.
The Goldfinch
He thought this one dragged in the middle.
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
DeSantis banned this, in addition to several other pregnancy books, out of concern that learning about the process of childbirth would lead women to seek abortions.
Carter Reads The Newspaper
Shoves news literacy down children’s throats.
Fifty Shades Of Grey
The State of Florida bans all books that depict or even acknowledge the existence of Seattle.
The Diary Of A Young Girl
Incorrectly introduces the idea that children may be able to hide from a fascist state.
