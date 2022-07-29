LAS VEGAS—Urging concertgoers to pick up a version of the multiplatinum pop star before entering the venue, bootlegger Frank Rossi spent Friday outside the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas trying to convince fans to buy knockoff Lady Gagas. “All right, everyone, get your authentic Lady Gagas here, 20 bucks, no refunds,” said Rossi, who then proceeded to hock several clearly counterfeit Gagas that were either too long, missing limbs, sang out of tune, did not speak English, or were from five to 10 years ago. “Let’s see, I’ve got a Star Is Born Gaga, a “Born This Way” Gaga, and also a Gaga with blue hair wearing some kind of sparkly bodysuit thing. But if you want a little discount? I’ve got a few Gagas in the back with holes in them. Walk with me.” At press time, Rossi reportedly shoved dozens of counterfeit Lady Gagas into his trunk and sped off after a customer couldn’t remove a large “Made in Bangladesh” sticker and demanded a refund.