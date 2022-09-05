BALTIMORE—Struggling to immerse herself in the new novel she had recently purchased, local reader Jasmine Morgan told reporters Monday she was going to give the book a few more chapters just in case the author got better at writing. “It’s pretty rough so far, but I’m going to be patient and see if his talent picks up,” said Morgan, who flipped ahead through the so-far underwhelming novel and sighed as she searched for any indication the author would become competent. “Who knows, maybe in the next few pages he’ll have enrolled in a workshop or seminar or something. It’s a pretty long book, too, so he has a lot of time to improve. Practice makes perfect, after all.” At press time, Morgan was reportedly holding out hope that the author would introduce an editor character soon.

