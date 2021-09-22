Boris Johnson has finally admitted in an interview to having six children, a question previously dodged by the British p rime m inister, with an English court banning news organizations from reporting on a daughter from an extramarital affair. What do you think?

“So heartwarming to be embraced by your father after years of legal maneuvering failed.” Misha Duncan, Weed Puller

Advertisement

“It’s kind of sad Brexit happened; he could have easily sent any extra children away to Spain or Luxembourg to be raised there .” Harvey Vasquez, Unemployed