London’s Metropolitan Police have issued a fine against Prime Minister Boris Johnson following national outrage over lockdown parties held at government offices during the height of the pandemic when the country was under strict stay-at-home orders. What do you think?

“They must have bee n pretty good parties if somebody called the cops.” Daniel Velázquez, Head Barista

Advertisement

“Yeah, it sucks to not get invited to the party.” Randy Kremen, Drapery Installer