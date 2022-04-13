London’s Metropolitan Police have issued a fine against Prime Minister Boris Johnson following national outrage over lockdown parties held at government offices during the height of the pandemic when the country was under strict stay-at-home orders. What do you think?
“They must have been pretty good parties if somebody called the cops.”
Daniel Velázquez, Head Barista
“Yeah, it sucks to not get invited to the party.”
Randy Kremen, Drapery Installer
“If he’d known the law applied to him, he never would have passed it.”
Allison Erbeck, Corporate Publisher