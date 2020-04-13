America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Stay In ICU

British prime minister Boris Johnson left the hospital Sunday following a weeklong stay including three days in the ICU due to complications from Covid-19, though he will not return to work until a later date. What do you think?

“Whoa, I guess not taking the virus seriously until the last possible minute really is the best strategy to survive this thing.”

Albert Noraz • Tire Winterizer

“Just think how devastating this would be if it happened to their president.”

Lark Caruso • Document Filer

“His case drives home how nobody is completely safe, no matter how bizarre they look.”

Troy Rauch • Can Opener

