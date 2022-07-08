Boris Johnson announced his resignation after more than 50 conservative lawmakers stepped down in protest, saying the prime minister was no longer fit to lead the country due to a series of scandals, the latest surrounding sexual misconduct by a deputy chief whip he promoted. What do you think?
“What happened to good old-fashioned ousting?”
Aaron Machado, Unemployed
“No, idiots, you’re supposed to reward unfitness.”
Kara McDowell, Lathe Operator
“Always better to quit while you’re still ahead.”
Rafael Gerads, Mannequin Positioner
Advertisement