Boris Johnson announced his resignation after more than 50 conservative lawmakers stepped down in protest, saying the prime minister was no longer fit to lead the country due to a series of scandals, the latest surrounding sexual misconduct by a deputy chief whip he promoted. What do you think?

“What happened to go od old-fashioned ousting?” Aaron Machado, Unemployed

“No, idiots, you’re supposed to reward unfitness.” Kara McDowell, Lathe Operator

“Always better to quit while you’re still ahead.” Rafael Gerads, Mannequin Positioner