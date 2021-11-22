BALTIMORE, MD—Assured that her superior would rue the day he treated his employees so rudely, local woman Amanda Lassen confirmed Monday that her boss, Doug Southerton, wouldn’t act like such a jerk if he only knew how he was depicted in her unpublished novel. “He [Southerton] thinks it’s fun to throw his weight around and act like a big man, but that cocky smile would fade from his lips if he only knew how relentlessly I skewered him in the mostly finished manuscript on my computer hard drive,” said Lassen, telling reporters that Southerton’s tendency to make personal comments about his workers and blame them for his own mistakes had been immortalized in letters through the antagonistic character Don Northerton. “He’d think twice if he knew how his analogue’s inane stories and off-color jokes finally push our put-upon hero Jennifer Crosswell to quit her job and get involved in the high stakes world of art heisting, or how months later, after pulling off the Moscow job, Jennifer Crosswell would drive past him in her new sports car, splashing mud all over his precious Armani suit.” Lassen added that revenge would be her s as soon as she wrote the last few chapters, figured out a few more details about how heists work, and sent it off to publishers.

