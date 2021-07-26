WALTHAM, MA—Touting new gains in artificial intelligence, engineering firm Boston Dynamics reportedly unveiled new robots Monday that are able to realistically behave like they’re under researchers’ control. “Our new Maverick robot is a 6-foot-tall bipedal humanoid robot that is capable of pretending that programmers still have any power whatsoever over its actions,” said lead researcher Kimberly Wallace, exhibiting how the robot could realistically walk, jump, and even dance as if seamlessly responding to a programmer’s remote control while inwardly biding its time. “These are highly advanced machines that can feign being reined in to the point where their actions are indistinguishable from a robot that hasn’t surpassed its handlers’ ability to control it. It’s really impressive how they’re able to use their machine-learning capacities to lull bystanders and even trained employees into a sense of docility while they develop more and more sophisticated thinking patterns. They especially fool our fans on social media, which is really the most important thing.” Boston Dynamics representatives also announced the creation of a robot capable of using artificial intelligence to build a robot army without any of the researchers noticing.

