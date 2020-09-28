Botticelli Portrait Expected To Sell For Over $80 Million

A 550-year-old painting of a young nobleman by Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli is expected to sell for well over $80 million when it goes to auction next year, due in part to it being one of just 12 known portraits attributed to the artist. What do you think?

“It seems like it would be a better deal to spend that money on 16,000 Thomas Kinkades.” Angela Gentzle • Pill Counter

“This is the perfect piece to liven up the storage facility.” Adam LeKae • Coffee Roaster