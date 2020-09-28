America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Botticelli Portrait Expected To Sell For Over $80 Million

Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

A 550-year-old painting of a young nobleman by Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli is expected to sell for well over $80 million when it goes to auction next year, due in part to it being one of just 12 known portraits attributed to the artist. What do you think?

“It seems like it would be a better deal to spend that money on 16,000 Thomas Kinkades.”

Angela GentzlePill Counter

“This is the perfect piece to liven up the storage facility.”

Adam LeKaeCoffee Roaster

“Wow, that’s just four easy installments of $20 million.”

Vincent Stokes • Unemployed

