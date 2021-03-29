Bottles Of Wine Return To Earth After Year In Space

A case of a 2000 vintage Pétrus wine worth more than $6,000 a bottle and 300 vine shoots spent over a year on the International Space Station before returning to Earth to be tested by researchers to determine its effects. What do you think?

“I prefer wines aged in the depths of the ocean.” Stephanie Barker • Needle Sharpener

“So, all us poor people are just going to die here on Earth, huh?” Clayton Holmes • Systems Analyst