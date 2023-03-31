Bouncer At L.A. Club Checking IMDB Pages At The Door

LOS ANGELES—Operating in accordance with local laws, the bouncer at an L.A. nightclub was reportedly checking Internet Movie Database pages at the door, sources confirmed Friday. “Okay, people, please have your IMDB pages open on your phone by the time you get to the front of the line, or you’re shit out of luck,” said 6-foot-4 doorman Garth Yarborough, turning away a group of young women who only had Wikipedia pages and were caught trying to sneak in behind an IMDBPro account holder. “Anyone from a film on the IMDB Top 250 can skip to the front of the line and go right in—come on, don’t be shy. People, you need to have 21 credits or more to enter the club, please don’t waste my time. Tonight only, art department members from any Joaquin Phoenix movie drink for free.” At press time, sources confirmed Yarborough had stopped a man from entering after receiving word there were way too many line producers inside.

