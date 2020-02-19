Boy Scouts File For Bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday, a move the organization says is necessary in the face over 300 lawsuits, but which critics say is an attempt to escape its financial obligations to sexual abuse victims. What do you think?

“No one ever stops to think about the financial repercussions of molesting.” Bobby Bell • Golf Shoe Cobbler

“I don’t see why an organization should be held responsible for the acts of the few hundred pedophiles it recruited.” Tammy Martin • Parking Consultant

Advertisement