America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Boy Scouts File For Bankruptcy

SEE MORE: Opinion

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday, a move the organization says is necessary in the face over 300 lawsuits, but which critics say is an attempt to escape its financial obligations to sexual abuse victims. What do you think?

“No one ever stops to think about the financial repercussions of molesting.”

Bobby Bell • Golf Shoe Cobbler

“I don’t see why an organization should be held responsible for the acts of the few hundred pedophiles it recruited.”

Tammy Martin • Parking Consultant

Advertisement

“Oh great, now how will my son learn to tie knots?”

Harold Green • Vice Chairperson

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Rod Blagojevich Somehow Already Governor Of Illinois Again Minutes After Prison Release

‘I Love My Wife Marcia And 2 Beautiful Kids, Tad And Hayden,’ Says Buttigieg In Latest Campaign Shift

Trump Pardons Rod Blagojevich

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Democratic Candidates