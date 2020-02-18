Boy Scouts Leadership Confident Organization Can Overcome Stigma Of Bankruptcy

IRVING, TX—Stressing that the century-old youth organization wasn’t going anywhere despite its recent Chapter 11 filing, Boy Scouts of America CEO Roger Mosby told reporters Tuesday he was confident the group could overcome the devastating stigma of bankruptcy. “On behalf of the BSA’s leadership, I wish to assure our scouting families I will not let the unfortunate choices of a few individuals tarnish the good name of this institution by forever associating it with an inability to meet our most basic financial obligations,” said Mosby, adding that so long as he was in charge, the Boy Scouts would fight to regain the public’s trust and show it would never again fall victim to predatory lenders. “To all our members affected by the unspeakable tragedy of this debt restructuring, I apologize. But I promise you this court filing will not erase the Boy Scouts’ proud legacy of solvency.” Mosby also announced a new initiative designed to educate both Scouts and Scout leaders about how to report anyone they think might be engaging in questionable lending behaviors with the organization.

