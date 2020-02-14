America's Finest News Source.
BP Plans To Be Carbon-Neutral By 2050

Oil giant BP has pledged to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero within the next 30 years by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in green energy, though critics claim the plan does not go far enough. What do you think?

“This is the kind of ambitious empty promise we need from all the big oil companies.”

Ray Figueroa • Fish Breeder

“Man, they must be distracting us from an absolutely massive oil spill.”

Lynne Frank • Memorabilia Producer

“As an ecoterrorist, this is really disappointing.”

Karl Parker • Dream Interpreter

