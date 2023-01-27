America's Finest News Source.
Local

Brain Surgeon Holds Little Mirror Behind Patient’s Head So She Can See How It Looking So Far

Image for article titled Brain Surgeon Holds Little Mirror Behind Patient’s Head So She Can See How It Looking So Far

NEW YORK—Three hours into a craniotomy at New York–Presbyterian Hospital on Friday, brain surgeon James Roth reportedly held a small mirror up behind the patient’s head so she could see how the surgery was looking so far. “Do we love it?” asked the neurosurgeon, who used the handheld looking glass in tandem with a wall-mounted mirror to show brain injury victim Mary Sheehan where he had clipped the pesky aneurysm that had been bothering her, saying her blood circulation should be a lot more manageable now. “What do you think? You have a nice natural shape that really suits your skull, so I didn’t want to mess with that too much. Do you like your cerebrum long in the front? I can take a little more off the frontal lobe, but this is pretty much what you asked for, and looks just like that MRI of Jennifer Aniston you brought in.” At press time, Roth was seen sweeping up brain trimmings before his next patient arrived.

