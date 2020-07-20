America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Braves Remove Tomahawk Chop Statue

The Atlanta Braves have removed a wooden statue reading “Chop On” from outside Truist Field and are reviewing whether they will stop encouraging fans to engage in the tomahawk chop, though the team has already stated they will not change their name. What do you think?

“Oh come on, that statue could be referring to any kind of chop.”

Dale Crim, Unemployed

“I think we should be celebrating our rich, shared history of chopping.”

Amber Sharpe, Cut-Off Shorts Designer

“They should have gradually shaved an inch off every day so no one noticed.”

Jason Crawford, Meat Scholar

