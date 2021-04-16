Brazil Building New, Bigger Jesus Christ Statue

Brazil is constructing a 141-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ, which is 16 feet taller than Rio de Janeiro’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue and will rank as the world’s third-largest statue of the central figure in Christianity. What do you think?

“Well, Jesus did always say the bigger the better.” Gabriella Henley • Shampooer

“One-upping your neighbor on their Jesus statue is a game that doesn’t end well, trust me.” Montel North • Systems Analyst